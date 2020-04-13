Police in Hyderabad have installed 330 cameras with Artificial Intelligence (AI) based crowd control technology to check lockdown violations.

Telangana Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy on Monday said whenever more than five persons come under a surveillance eye, immediately concerned operational teams are alerted.

The police chief said this was how the most lockdown violation prone areas were brought into control.

The cameras have been installed in the limits of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police commissionerates, which cover Greater Hyderabad.

This Artificial Intelligence based crowd control technology has been developed by L&T Smart World & Communication, a business unit of Larsen & Toubro (L&T). The cameras are enabled with deep learning based crowd formation analytics triggering real time alerts at the police command centre. Once the command centre receives alerts about gathering of five or more persons in an area, the field officers swing into action to disperse the crowd.

Police in Hyderabad have also deployed another AI-based technology developed by L&T to track vehicle movement. The city administration issued an order asking people not to drive beyond three-km from their residences even for buying essential goods.

Using existing Machine Learning based Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system vehicle locations are monitored continuously. The moment a vehicle crosses the thre-km limit; an automated alert is sent out to the police. Additionally through the integration of Regional Transport Authority’s database vehicle owners are identified aiding officials to issue warning.

L&T Smart World & Communication rolled out smart technology solutions to combat COVID-19 in over 20 cities across India.

The company said that these technologies are helping respective city administrations in their current responsibilities of tracking patients, containing spread, monitoring quarantined people, controlling crowding by police personnel, galvanise rescue efforts by administration, spreading COVID-19 related messages to populace and establishing rule of law in the current pandemic scenario.