Ahead of Parliament’s winter session, Kharge hopes all opposition parties come together

Ahead of the Parliament’s winter session, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday expressed hope that all opposition parties will come together to speak in the interest of the people.

While speaking to ANI, Kharge said, “All the opposition parties I think should come to the meeting on Monday to create consensus over the issues to be raised in the Parliament. The issues that are on priority shall be discussed in the meeting.” Commenting on TMC not attending all opposition parties called by Kharge, he said, “We will try to convince everyone to join the opposition meeting.”

Meanwhile, an all-party meeting is underway ahead of the commencement of the winter session.

The BJP-led government has a heavy agenda for the winter session beginning November 29 with its legislative business including 26 new bills.

The government has indicated that the bill to repeal three farm laws will be taken up on priority. The bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet earlier this week.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur had told reporters after the meeting that it will be the government’s priority to get the three farm laws repealed in the winter session of parliament.

The government’s agenda also includes the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021.

The winter session is scheduled to conclude on December 23.