Ahead of swearing in ceremony, PM Modi hosts high tea for would-be ministers

Newly elected members of parliament who are among those probable to be included in the new Cabinet and Council of Ministers of Narendra Modi-led government were on Sunday afternoon invited for high tea at the Prime Minister’s residence ahead of the oath-taking ceremony later this evening.

BJP leaders Nirmala Sitharaman and Sarbananda Sonowal were seen arriving at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, the residence of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi to attend the tea meeting today.

Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy and party leader Bandi Sanjay arrived together in the same car.

BJP leaders Piyush Goyal, S Jaishankar and Dharmendra Pradhan and RLD Chief Jayant Singh Chaudhary were also seen arriving for the customary high tea ceremony.

LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan while leaving from his residence in the national capital said earlier today, “I am going to meet the PM.”

Advertisement

BJP leaders Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Kiren Rijiju, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Manohar Lal Khattar, Shivraj Singh Chouhan were among others who arrived for the tea meeting.

Speaking to ANI, Republican Party of India Rajya Sabha MP Ramdas Athawale said, “The Prime Minister has got a chance for the third time and history is being created under his leadership. I am happy that I am from the independent community and he has given me this responsibility, for which I thank the Prime Minister. Whatever portfolio I get, I will fulfil it with responsibility.”

Speaking to mediapersons today, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said, “It is the good fortune of the country that Modiji is taking oath for the third time. The resolution of a developed India will be fulfilled…the country will become a world leader …” On being asked about getting a ministerial post, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “I have no information as of now…”

BJP leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia, Manohar Lal Khattar, Raksha Khadse, Nityanand Rai, Harsh Malhotra Bhagirath Choudhary and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy were the other leaders seen arriving at the Prime Ministr’s residence this morning.

BJP MP-elect Rajnath Singh was seen leaving from his residence in the national capital on his way to the PM’s residence.

BJP leaders Jitin Prasada, Ravneet Singh Bittu arrived at 7, LKM this morning.

PM Modi will take the oath of office at 7.15 pm today along with his council of ministers in a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) unanimously passed a resolution to elect Narendra Modi as their leader on June 5.

Around 1,100 traffic police personnel of the Delhi Police have been deployed and an advisory has been issued to the public for the traffic movement route arrangements have been made for the delegates as part of the arrangements for Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi’s oath ceremony on Sunday.

Apart from this, NSG commandos, drones, and snipers will also guard the Rashtrapati Bhavan for the mega event.

Several leaders and State heads of neighbourhood region and Indian Ocean region have been invited for PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony as distinguished guests, a testament to India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.

As per the results announced by the Election Commission of India on Tuesday, the BJP won 240 seats and the Congress 99 seats. BJP had won 303 seats in the 2019 general elections and 282 seats in the 2014 general elections.