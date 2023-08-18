Ahead of BJP reportcard, Congress chargesheets MP CM

Two days before Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to release a report card on the performance of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Opposition Congress in MP Friday released a chargesheet listing around 250 alleged scams carried out by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh.

MP Congress chief Kamal Nath released the chargesheet at a press conference at the MP Congress office in Bhopal, in the presence of assembly leader of opposition Dr Govind Singh and other leaders.

The Congress had formed a committee under the chairmanship of Govind Singh some time ago to formulate the chargesheet against the BJP Government in the state.

Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Bhopal on 20 August and according to BJP sources, he would hold discussions with senior BJP leaders about the performance of Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the BJP state government during a meeting here.

Addressing media persons at the release of the Congress charge sheet, Kamal Nath accused the BJP government of being involved in unabated corruption and scams. He said there is ‘thug raj’ in MP.

Titled ‘ghotala hi ghotala’, the Congress ‘aarop patra’ (charge sheet) lists several alleged irregularities during the Shivraj Chouhan rule. These include alleged scams in nursing colleges, tap water supply, education, nutritious meal supply, scholarships, school uniform supply, mahakal lok, patwari exam, teachers’ recruitment, ayushman bharat scheme, cow sheds construction and others.

Kamal Nath reiterated the Congress allegations that the BJP government was charging massive commission from contractors to make their payments of works carried out.

Dr Govind Singh claimed that all the information listed in the charge sheet has been taken from the CAG report and the replies of the state government in the state assembly on the said issues.