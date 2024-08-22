Ahead of 2026 Assembly poll, actor Vijay unveils party flag

Ahead of the 2026 assembly elections, reigning Kollywood icon Vijay unveiled the flag and the song of his political party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), in the city on Thursday.

With two trumpeting tuskers facing each other around a circle of stars having the vaagai flower, a traditional symbol of victory, the flag is maroon-red at the top as well as in the bottom and yellow in the middle. Interestingly, the TVK flag is the first regional political outfit in Tamil Nadu to have animals.

Vijay unveiled it at a specially convened meeting of TVK functionaries at the party headquarters in suburban Panaiyur. Later, he unfurled it on a flagpole in the premises in the presence of his parents, filmmaker, SA Chandrasekhar and Shoba and party general secretary Bussy Anand, considered to be his confidant and Man Friday.

“It is not just a party flag but a flag for the victory of the next generation in Tamil Nadu. There is historical significance and background behind the party flag and it will be revealed shortly at the party’s state-level conference, the date for which will be announced soon. The party’s policies and programme are to be declared on the occasion,” Vijay said, adding that the functionaries and cadre should hoist the flag in their homes with pride.

“Let us prepare ourselves as a political party. So far we have worked for our betterment. From now on we should dedicate ourselves to the growth and development of Tamil Nadu. We should be in solidarity with all and work with confidence. Victory is certainly ours,” he said.

A selling hero in Tamil filmdom and who is at the peak of his career, Vijay launched the TVK in February this year and declared that the party would contest the 2026 assembly elections with an eye on the vote bank of both the dominant Dravidian parties – DMK and AIADMK. It stayed away from the 2024 LS polls without supporting any party. The TVK’s ideological core is social justice and its motto is “All are equal by birth”, taken from “Thirukkural’ of the Sangam era Saint-poet Thiruvalluvar. And at party events, they take a pledge to uphold this.