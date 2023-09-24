Brijbhushan Singh: Cong questions BJP’s credibility on women’s issues after police claims in court

The Opposition Congress on Sunday launched a scathing attack against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and questioned the saffron party’s credibility on the issue of women’s respect after Delhi Police told the Rouse Avenue Court that former wrestling body chief and BJP MP Brijbhushan Singh missed no opportunity to sexually harass women wrestlers.

Singh has been accused of sexual harassment by several top wrestlers of the country. During the hearing of the case earlier today, Delhi police told the court that the BJP MP left no chance to sexually harass the victims and claimed to have sufficient evidence to frame charges against him.

Reacting to the Delhi Police’s arguments in the court, the Congress party attacked the BJP and asked why Brijbhushan Singh is being protected.

“Whenever Brij Bhushan got a chance, he tried to exploit female wrestlers. While giving this argument in the court, Delhi Police has said that the evidence given is enough to frame charges. Despite all this, the Modi government, which pretends to respect women, is standing with Brij Bhushan accused of sexual exploitation,” Congress said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Delhi police mentioned several incidents when Singh tried to outrage the modesty of women wrestlers. Citing a particular incident that took place during the Asian Championship in Tajikistan, the police told the court that the BJP MP lifted a women wrestler’s shirt up and touched her stomach in an inappropriate manner.

The court had granted Singh permission to not appear personally during today’s hearing. While Singh has maintained his innocence in the case, several wrestlers protested at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar demanding action against him.

Following the protests, Delhi Police filed a charge-sheet against him on June 15. However, the six time MP has not been arrested so far.