Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday responded to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s poetic dig with a direct question, “Have the Chinese occupied Indian territory in Ladakh?” The Congress leader’s tweet taking on Home Minister Amit Shah had set off a series of poetry on Monday.

“Once RM (Rajnath Singh) is done commenting on the hand symbol, can he answer: Have the Chinese occupied Indian territory in Ladakh?” – Rahul Gandhi tweeted this morning.

Rajnath Singh had taken a dig at Congress party using its “hand symbol” in a tweaked version of an Urdu poet’s creation on Monday.

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that India is the only country after the US and Israel to protect its borders, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a jibe at him, saying “everyone knows the reality of the borders”.

Taking pun on the Home Minister’s name, Gandhi tweeted in Hindi: “Everyone knows the reality of the borders, but ‘Shah-yad’ (maybe) it’s a good idea to keep one’s heart happy.”

Addressing a public rally in Bihar on Sunday via video conference, Amit Shah had said that after United States of America and Israel, if there is any other country that is able to protect its borders, it is India.

Rahul Gandhi had on May 26 said that the government should come out clean on the situation arising at Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and inform the citizens about what is happening there.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Gandhi had said, “The details of what happened along the border, the government should share with the people.”

He said, what happened with Nepal and why, what is happening in Ladakh should be made clear.

“I cannot see transparency. The issue of Ladakh and China is a live issue. Transparency is required,” he had said while responding to a question on the face-off on LAC that was triggered the Chinese objected to road construction and development of infrastructure by India within the Indian territory.

Several areas along the LAC in Ladakh and North Sikkim have witnessed major military build-up by both the Indian and Chinese armies recently, in a clear signal of escalating tension and hardening of respective positions by the two sides even two weeks after they were engaged in two separate face-offs.

While the standoff between India and China is signalling that it could become the biggest military face-off after the Doklam crisis in 2017.

The situation in eastern Ladakh deteriorated after around 250 Chinese and Indian soldiers were engaged in a violent face-off on the evening of May 5 which spilled over to the next day before the two sides agreed to “disengage” following a meeting at the level of local commanders.

The trigger for the face-off was China’s opposition to India laying a key road in the finger area around Pangong Tso Lake, besides construction of another road connecting Darbuk-Shayok-Daulat Beg Oldie road in Galwan Valley.

The nearly 3,500-km-long LAC is the de-facto border between the two countries.