After outrage, Malda court grants bail to two tribal women

A Malda court on Monday granted bail to two tribal women, who were stripped naked and beaten by shoes at Pakuahat under Bamongla police station, following an outrage in the state and at national level.

Notably, the Bamangola police station took them into custody on 18 July after the incident but later allegedly arrested them on charges of ransacking a police outpost located at Nalagola, though the incident took place on 17 July, under the same police station.

The police produced them in the Malda Court the next day. The court remanded the two women to police custody.

According to the lawyer of the victims, the police slapped false charges against them in connection with the ransacking of a police outpost. Today, the court granted them bail.

Following a controversy over the arrest of the two victims, without treating them as victims, the State Women Commission interfered and took an initiative to get them bail, sources said.