After Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and Cyberabad, Telangana plans new city at Mucherla

Telangana Chief Minister A revanth Reddy announced on Wednesday that his government would develop another city at Mucherla in the Ranga Reddy district adjoining the state capital, Hyderabad.

According to the chief minister, after Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and Cyberabad, this will be the fourth city of the state with all the infrastructure and amenities.

Earlier, previous the BRS government had planned one of the biggest pharma city cluster projects on 19,000 acres at Mucherla. The project was scrapped by the Congress government after it came to power following the Assembly elections last year.

Advertisement

“After Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and Cyberabad, we will establish our fourth city at Mucherla. This fourth city will be our future city,” said the chief minister during a debate on the Appropriation Bill.

Reddy intervened when former minister and BRS leader KT Rama Rao urged him to reconsider the decision to scrap the Pharma City proposed by the previous government. The chief minister said, “You had planned a Pharma City but we will develop pharma villages to ensure there were no issues with pollution.”

Elaborating on the plans to develop Mucherla, he said they would be setting up the proposed Skill University at Mucherla. The National Academy of Construction would also be shifted there to provide skill training for the youths. Along with the skill university, the government was planning to develop a health city on 1000 acres of land to make it a healthcare hub as well in order to cater to patients coming in from other states as well as Middle East and other countries.

He further said that an Artificial Intelligence (AI) hub would be spread over 200 acres. The government also intends to develop sports infrastructure at Mucherla along with a stadium for hosting international cricket matches and also an international golf course. The government will also ensure connectivity with the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

Rao warned that the government could face legal issues due to certain provisions in the land acquisition guidelines if it tries to alter the Pharma City plan but Reddy countered him citing the Azamabad industrial area that was modified into a residential zone. The chief minister also used the opportunity to slam KT Rama Rao saying he was misleading in the guise of giving suggestions.

“People gave us the mandate after they had a bitter experience. Those who ruled for ten years are criticising the government which has not yet completed even ten months,” said Reddy wondering why the previous government did not agree to the Centre’s proposal to connect the airport through MMTS rail though it would have required tracks to be laid for only 2.5 km. Instead, the BRS government decided to connect the airport with HiTech City to benefit only a few people.

There was uproar in the Assembly when Reddy commented on the BRS women MLAs, saying the “sisters” sitting behind could not be trusted. The BRS protested and its MLA Sabitha Indra Reddy questioned the chief minister, why she was being targeted. He responded saying that after he was asked by Congress to contest from Malkajgiri in 2019 he had approached her seeking help. Although she agreed she had then quit Congress to join the BRS for ministerial post. Amidst the din the Speaker Gaddam Prasad adjourned the House.