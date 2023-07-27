After Hyderabad MC ignores complaint, man releases snake in civic body office

After municipal corporation staff ignored his pleas for assistance, a man from Hyderabad released a snake into the MC building. Due to the intense rain outside, a snake entered Sampath Kumar’s home in the Alwal neighborhood, but the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) authorities did nothing to stop it. Despite the happening, Hyderabad MC ignores complaint.

The man reportedly caught the snake himself after it allegedly entered his home, and on Tuesday he brought it to the GHMC ward office in Alwal.

Situation well explained in practical by Hyderabad resident to failed administration of Telangana Chief Minister KCR Son @KTRBRS… Advertisement Government officials ignored complaints of Snakes coming inside house in Alwal, Hyderabad so residents left one snake in @GHMCOnline office🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/daKIdCruTn — Advocate Neelam Bhargava Ram (@nbramllb) July 26, 2023

In a tirade against the civic officials, Kumar said that they never delivered solutions on time and asserted that various sanitation-related concerns needed to be addressed right now.

On Tuesday, after more than six hours of waiting for an answer, Kumar made the decision to express his displeasure by placing the snake on an official’s desk.

The snake was seen creeping on a table at the GHMC office in a video of the incident.

Meanwhile, snake sightings have increased in other rain-affected areas too. As the floodwaters recede, snake sightings in Delhi have increased. A fast reaction team has been assigned to all flood-affected regions in order to address residents’ concerns wherever snakes are spotted. There have been numerous instances of snakes being seen at homes, endangering the safety of the occupants.

When flood or moisture infiltrates their normal habitats, snakes and other reptiles seek out dry locations, said according to Suneesh Buxy, chief wildlife warden of Delhi. The emergency room of the Ludhiana district civil hospital has seen roughly 14 cases of snakebites during the past 10 days, beginning on July 1.

Majority of snakes are not poisonous and even if they are the risk of death is not immediate.

Rings, anklets, and bracelets should all be taken from the area of the body that has been bitten since they could hurt the area if swelling develops.

There should be complete immobilization of the person bitten by a snake. To keep the limb motionless, use a wooden or metal board under the bitten area to keep it straight. To move the person to a location where transportation is available to take him to a medical facility, use an improvised stretcher.