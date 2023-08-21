After eight years, fugitive officer from Delhi in Odisha Vigilance net

Giving the cops a slip for almost a decade, a former administrative officer wanted in as many as seven corruption cases was nabbed by the anti-corruption vigilance wing of Odisha police from New Delhi.

The 65-year-old fugitive, Ramesh Chandra Sahoo, a former block development officer (BDO) of Narayanpatna in the Koraput district, faced charges of misappropriation of government funds to the tune of Rs 34 lakh and was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA) in 2015 in seven separate PCA cases. However, he had managed to abscond when the vigilance sleuths knocked at the doors to arrest him eight years back, the vigilance officials said on Monday.

During the last 8 years, he kept changing locations residing in rental accommodations in Delhi and neighboring areas. He also fled to Jorhat in Assam, to evade arrest. Recently, he returned to Delhi from Assam. Based on tipoff, a team was stationed to pinpoint his location, after which he was nabbed today, added the officials.

The accused was produced before the Metropolitan Magistrate, Patiala House Court in New Delhi on Monday and is being brought under remand to Odisha, they concluded.