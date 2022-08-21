After Azad, Anand Sharma quits Himachal Congress Committee

Congress Senior leader Anand Sharma resigned from the Himachal Congress steering committee on Sunday.

Reports suggested that Sharma said he has sent his resignation letter to the Congress President after being ignored by the working of the state Congress which is set for polls this year.

Rajeev Shukla, the state in charge for Congress, has not remarked on the issue yet refraining from having any idea about the issue.

The resignation row comes after another senior Congress leader, Ghulam Nabi Azad submitted his resignation last week after being designated as the J&K campaign committee head. Both the leaders are part of the G-23.

Azad on Tuesday quit as the J&K campaign committee head after being assigned by the party. He has clarified his decision to the party leadership. However, there has been no official word from the congress party in this case either.

Azad’s resignation has come as a bombshell to many in the party as it was considered that he was consulted while making crucial appointments and was active in the party forums. He even actively participated in the Congress ‘Gaurav Yatra’ and addressed a press conference when Sonia Gandhi was called upon by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald newspaper case.

Azad has been upset since being overlooked for the Rajya Sabha after he retired as the Leader of Opposition in the Upper House.

Sharma too is one of the well-known leaders of the G-23 group, which has urged sweeping reforms in the party.

The Congress President had on April 26 appointed Himachal Pradesh state Congress chief, CLP leader, and Chairman of Campaign Committee. AICC had also declared eight other committees, comprising a Steering committee with Anand Sharma as Chairman and Asha Kumari as the convenor.

Citing a brief note shared by sources close to Sharma’s office, IANS reported that the letter says, “The multiplicity of committees and overlapping of functions required clarity for functional purposes. I had requested the GS (general secretary) organization and AICC In-charge to clarify the mandate of the steering committee to delineate the mandate and role of the steering committee.”

“Meetings of the core group of HPCC and senior leaders on Election Strategy and Preparations have since been held both in Delhi and Shimla. On 20th June meetings of senior leaders including PCC President, CLP leader and Chairman Campaign Committee and those of other committees were held for Election preparations.”

Mr Sharma is considered among the most prominent leaders of the party from Himachal Pradesh. In his resignation letter to the Congress president, he mentioned that his self-respect has been hurt as he has not been consulted or invited to any of the meetings of the party.

Meanwhile, Congress is aiming to unseat the BJP in the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls, which Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has made a three-way game for the first time in many years.