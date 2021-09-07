Afghans’ visa applications will be reviewed by MHA in case Foreigners Regional Office not satisfied with documents

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will automatically review visa applications of Afghan nationals who seek extension of their visas, but fail to submit satisfactory back-up documents.

MHA sources said decisions of the Foreigners Regional Registration Offices (FRROs) on the Afghans’ applications would go to the MHA for review as a routine, in case there are infirmities in the documents.

MHA guidelines issued a few days back said that the Afghan nationals living in India on any category of visa will be granted extension of visa by the FRRO concerned on gratis basis until further orders.

They will not be granted exit or issued leave India notice by FRRO concerned, without prior approval of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

This provision of MHA review of the Afghans’ applications has been provided to give them relief in view of the disturbed conditions in Afghanistan.

The MHA guidelines had also extended the visas for all foreign nationals stranded in India due to Covid-19 and absence of flights, till 30 September.

Such foreign nationals will not be required to submit any application to FRRO/FRO concerned for extension of their visas, the guidelines said.

Before exiting the country, they can apply for an exit permission, which will be granted by the FRRO/FRO concerned on gratis basis without levy of any overstay penalty.

If extension of visa is required beyond 30th September, the foreign national concerned can apply on the online e-FRRO platform on payment basis, which will be considered by FRRO/FRO concerned, subject to eligibility, as per the provisions contained in the Visa Manual 2019.