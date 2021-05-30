Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has today issued an advisory to all private television channels to promote awareness of the following national helpline numbers by way of a ticker or such appropriate ways as they may consider at periodical intervals, especially during prime time.

1075 National Helpline no. of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare 1098 Child Helpline No. of the Ministry of Women and Child Development 14567 Senior Citizens Helpline of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (NCT Delhi, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand) 08046110007 Helpline No. of NIMHANS for psychological support

These National helpline numbers were created and propagated by the Government for the benefit of the citizens.

The advisory has highlighted that over the last several months, the Government has created awareness through various instrumentalities and media platforms, including print, TV, Radio, social media, etc. for creating awareness on the three critical issues – COVID treatment protocol, COVID appropriate behaviour and Vaccination.

The advisory credits private TV channels for having played an important role in supplementing the efforts of the Government in fighting this epidemic by creating awareness and informing people about the aforementioned three issues. It has urged that in order to further this cause, the private TV channels are advised to promote awareness of the four national level helpline nos.