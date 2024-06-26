Adityanath backs LS Speaker’s censure motion against Emergency

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday endorsed the censure motion read by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against the Emergency in Parliament.

Speaking to the media at his official residence on Wednesday evening, he expressed his gratitude to the Speaker and emphasized that the current generation has the right to know how Congress acted against democracy and the Constitution post-independence.

CM Yogi noted that while the faces in Congress may have changed, its character remains authoritarian.

CM expressed, “The Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla deserves heartfelt congratulations for reading a censure motion against the Emergency. We all know that on the night of June 25, 1975, the Congress-led government under Indira Gandhi attempted to strangle the very Constitution she had sworn to uphold as Prime Minister.”

He added, “This was an attempt to murder the country’s democracy. It is essential to inform the public about this dark deed of the Congress. The current leadership of Congress continues to mislead the country in the name of the Constitution and promises to end reservations.”

Continuing his attack on the Congress, CM Yogi added, “Congress still does not believe in democratic values and constitutional institutions. It is their nature to question every constitutional institution of India and to cast doubts on India’s democracy and electoral process in foreign countries.”

“They have amended the Constitution 75 times and, by misusing Article 356, have dismissed democratically elected governments 90 times, compromising the country’s integrity. The Emergency is also among their dark deeds. This censure motion has been read to inform the present generation of these actions. This is a bold step, and Om Birla deserves congratulations”, he concluded.