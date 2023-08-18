Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury may appear before privileges panel on 30 Aug

The Privileges Committee of the Lok Sabha on Friday decided to give an opportunity to Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to appear before it in connection with his suspension from the Lower House on 10th August.

At the end of the debate on the no-confidence motion in the House, Speaker Om Birla had announced the suspension of the Congress leader on a motion moved by the Government.

As per the motion adopted by the House, Mr Chowdhury’s suspension will continue till the availability of the report of the House privileges committee, which is examining his conduct in the House.

According to sources in Parliament, the next meeting of the Privileges Committee is expected to be held on 30 August. “He may be asked to appear before the committee on 30 August,” sources said.

Earlier, the Privileges panel held a meeting to discuss misconduct charges against Mr Chowdhury.

The Congress leader was suspended from Lok Sabha for “deliberate and repeated misconduct” and the matter was referred to the Privileges Committee.

The motion for the suspension of Mr Chowdhury, who is the leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha, was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

The motion said: “That this House having taken serious note of the gross, deliberate and repeated misconduct of Shri Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in utter disregard to the House and authority of the Chair, resolve that the matter of the misconduct of Shri Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury be referred to Committee of Privileges of the House for further investigation and report to the House and Shri Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury be suspended from the service of the House till the Committee of Privileges submits its report”. The motion was put to vote and adopted.