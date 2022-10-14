Follow Us:
Statesman News Service | Kochi | October 14, 2022 9:23 pm

Actor Suresh Gopi inducted into Core Committee of Kerala BJP

Malayalam actor and former Rajya Sabha member Suresh Gopi has been inducted into the Core Committee of the Kerala BJP. He was elevated to the Core Committee, which is the highest decision-making body of the party in the state, waving the conventional norms of the party.

As per party norms, only the president, former presidents and general secretaries are included in the core committee. Suresh Gopi never held any of these posts. However, he was included in the core committee, waving the norms, as per the directives of the party Central leadership.

The BJP central leadership has been trying for a long time to give Suresh a bigger role in the party, but he was reluctant to take it up, as he was not ready to  completely abandon the film field.

Suresh Gopi fought the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from the Thrissur constituency and also in the 2021 Assembly polls from Thrissur  constituency and he put up a good show.

