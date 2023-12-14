Actor Shreyas Talpade suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty: Report

Actor Shreyas Talpade (47) Thursday suffered a heart attack, according to reports. The actor was shooting for his upcoming Bollywood movie throughout the day and reportedly complained of uneasiness in the chest after reaching home.

He suddenly collapsed on the floor and was rushed to a Mumbai hospital where doctors performed angioplasty on him.

He has been shifted to the ICU following the angioplasty treatment and his condition is said to be stable.

Advertisement

This is a breaking news story and more details will be added soon.