Actor Nagarbhushan arrested after his speeding car kills woman in Bengaluru

Nagarbhushan SS, a Kannada actor, has been arrested after a speeding car he was driving allegedly hit a couple, resulting in the death of Prema S, 48, and her husband Krishna B, 58, who was critically injured.

The incident took place on the Vasanthapuram Main Road in the early hours of Sunday, September 30. The police said that Prema S and Krishna B were walking on a footpath when the accused’s car, which was traveling at high speed, hit them from behind and knocked them down before colliding with an electric pole on the road leading to the Konanakunti Cross area.

According to the report, the car was being driven in a "reckless and reckless manner". The couple was taken to a private hospital, where the wife passed away on the way. The husband is currently receiving treatment. The incident took place at the Kumaraswamy Layout traffic police limits here. The police immediately reached the spot and arrested the actor. Nagabhushan is an actor who has worked in a variety of films, mostly in comical roles.

According to police, a case has been initiated and the vehicle has been impounded for investigation.