Action against corrupt will continue: PM Modi

Prime minister Narendra Modi, while launching his Lok Sabha poll campaign in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, asserted that there would be no break in the action being taken against politicians involved in corruption.

“When I am taking action on corruption, some people have lost their temper and my dear countrymen. I say Modi is guaranteed. Modi’s mantra is remove corruption. They say save the corrupt,” said Modi.

“This election is a fight between two camps. One camp is in the field to remove corruption and the other is in the field to save the corrupt,” Modi roared while addressing the NDA rally here in the presence of RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary and other NDA contituent partners.

The PM said: “I am not only taking action against the corrupt, I am also returning the money of those whose money has been looted by these corrupt and dishonest people. Together, these people have formed an INDIA bloc.”

Denouncing the INDIA bloc rally of Delhi, Modi made it clear: “They (Opposition leaders) think Modi will be scared of this but for me my entire India is my family. I am proud of the steps being taken to protect our country from corruption. I will fight against them. That is why big and corrupt people are behind bars today.”

“Bail is not being granted even to the Supreme Court and that is why many big corrupt people have to make beeline of the courts and the whole country must have seen on their TV that at some places, piles of notes are coming out from under the bed, at some places there are pieces of notes from the walls. You must have saw piles of notes in the washing machine,” he claimed.

He said that when India reaches number three in the world, poverty will definitely go away in the country. Together a powerful, powerful country will be created.

He said that today India is doing unprecedented work on infrastructure. Today new opportunities are being created in the country and today the women power of the country is creating new dimensions.

PM Modi said efforts were on to make three crore women Lakhpati Didi.

“Namo Drone Didi Yojana is also going to change the fate of the sisters in the villages. In this, modern drones are being given to women self-help groups. These drones are going to change the future of our farming and make farming work easier. When village daughters become drone pilots, their pride will increase, their earnings will also increase and farming will also become easier,” he said.

The PM said that reservation for women in Lok Sabha and Assembly also seemed possible through Nari Shakti Abhinandan Act.

“It is our government that has provided permanent houses to four crore poor people and has protected the dignity of women by building more than 11 crore toilets. It is our government which has removed darkness from the lives of more than 2.5 crore houses by providing electricity connections to them. 2.5 crore sisters have been providing facilities, security and respect for mothers, sisters and daughters in the country for the last 10 years,” he claimed.

Stressing that the coming five years are going to be of prosperity of women power in the country, PM Modi said: “Crores of sisters and daughters have been made entrepreneurs for the first time in the country. Be it police or paramilitary force, today the number of women have increased by more than two times.”

“Mudra Yojana has made crores of sisters entrepreneurs for the first time and given then the strength to start their own business. In the last 10 years, 10 crore women have joined self-help groups,” he said.

“It seemed impossible that Article 370 would ever be removed from Jammu and Kashmir, but Article 370 also goes away and Jammu and Kashmir is also developing rapidly, that is why today people are also blessing BJP’s 370 seats,” he said.

He said that people once thought it difficult to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya. But Ram temple was built and this time Ram Lala also played Holi a lot in Awadh.

PM Modi said: “I had told from the Red Fort that India’s time has come, India has started moving, today modern infrastructure is being built rapidly in India, today India is making unprecedented investment in the construction of infrastructure. Today, countless new opportunities are being created for the youth and women of the country in every sector is coming forward with new resolutions. Today India’s credibility is at a new height across the world.”

PM Modi started his speech by remembering Chaudhary Charan Singh from the stage. He talked about his special relationship with Meerut. Last time too, I had the privilege of starting the rally from the same land of Aughadnath.

Earlier UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that PM Modi has shown us a new India. “It is our good fortune that he has chosen the land of Meerut for election campaign. He has given so many gifts to Meerut. Be it rapid rail or road connectivity. Be it sports university or ODOP. Unprecedented work has been done in every direction,” he added.

CM Yogi said that this election is an election of family first versus nation first. He said Modi’s guarantee means guaranteeing housing, ration and employment to crores of poor. He keeps doing whatever he says. Modi does not just weave dreams because of what he has done. Modi weaves reality, that is why people choose Modi again and again.

CM Yogi said that only yesterday the farmers have been honored by giving Bharat Ratna honor to Chaudhary Charan Singh. The entire country expresses gratitude for this. He greeted all the leaders present on the stage.