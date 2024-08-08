Acharya Balkrishna’s ‘Saumitreyanidanam’ unveiled at Patanjali University

Yog Guru Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved College on Wednesdaay witnessed the inauguration of a two-day conference titled ‘Saumitreyanidanam,’ a landmark event in the world of Ayurvedic science.

The conference, held at the Patanjali University auditorium, was inaugurated by Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna, and several eminent figures in the field of Ayurveda, including Prof. (Dr.) Rabindranarayan Acharya, Director General of the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences, Prof. Srinivas Varakhedi, Vice-Chancellor of Central University, New Delhi, and Vaidya Jayant Yashwant Devpujari, Chairman of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine.

The conference marked the launch of Acharya Balkrishna’s monumental work, ‘Saumitreyanidanam’ along with ‘Saumitreyanidanam Rogavali’ and a conference souvenir.

Ramdev, while unveiling the text, praised it as a remarkable and original contribution to Ayurveda.

He highlighted the text’s importance in synthesizing ancient knowledge with new research to address emerging diseases and disorders. Ramdev emphasized that while ancient texts describe around 234 diseases, ‘Saumitreyanidanam’ expands this to nearly 500, offering illustrated descriptions of each.

Balkrishna elaborated on the text’s significance, noting that it attempts to present previously unavailable diseases in a new form and in one place.

He explained that the text is organized into 14 sections based on body structure, comprising 6821 verses and detailing approximately 500 diseases, including 471 major ailments. For the first time in Ayurvedic tradition, over 2500 clinical conditions have been described.

Balakrishna also announced that the text has been translated into English, including phonetics and content presentation.

Prof. (Dr.) Rabindranarayan, in his address, stressed the importance of keeping Ayurvedic science progressive and updated according to the needs of the time and the nation.

He credited Acharya Balkrishna for his significant role in advancing this field over the past few decades.

The conference featured several scholarly presentations on various topics related to Ayurveda, with experts from AIIMS, New Delhi, Parul Ayurvedic Institute, Vadodara, and other esteemed institutions sharing their insights.

Balakrishna expressed gratitude to all those who contributed to the creation of ‘Saumitreyanidanam,’ with special thanks to Prof. Satyapal and Prof. Manohar Lal.