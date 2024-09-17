Acharya Balkrishna inaugurates state-of-the-art blood testing machine at Patanjali Ayurveda Hospital

Acharya Balkrishna, in collaboration with Prof. Srinivas Varkhedi, Vice Chancellor of Central University, New Delhi, and Prof. Shivani from Bangalore, inaugurated the Mindray BC 760 Automated Hematology Analyser at the pathology lab of Patanjali Ayurveda Hospital.

During the event, Acharya Balkrishna emphasized that patient welfare is at the core of Patanjali’s objectives, stating, “We constantly strive to provide the best possible medical facilities to our patients.”

The Mindray BC 760, a cutting-edge blood testing machine, is designed to deliver accurate and fast results for Complete Blood Count (CBC) and Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate (ESR).

Advertisement

It will prove beneficial in diagnosing conditions such as anemia, leukemia, thrombocytopenia (low platelet count), thrombocytosis, parasitic infections, and blood poisoning-related diseases like sepsis.

He furthwr highlighted the machine’s ability to provide accurate differential counts of body fluids, ensuring efficient patient care.

Patanjali Ayurveda Hospital, known for its blend of traditional and modern medical practices, offers treatments through Yoga, Ayurveda, Naturopathy, Panchkarma, and Shatkarma.

It also boasts an NABH-accredited Ayurvedic hospital and an NABL-accredited world-class pathology lab.

In addition to advanced diagnostic equipment, the hospital houses specialised centers for dental, ophthalmology, and ENT care, along with radiology facilities like X-ray and ultrasound.

The inauguration event was attended by MD Pathologist Dr. S. Renuka, Manoj Kumar Singh, Manish Lakhera, Dinesh Pali, Sanjay Kumar, Ketan, and Somdev, among others.