Accident claims 19 lives in Chhattisgarh; CM Deo, Shah express grief

Nineteen people died and eight others sustained severe injuries in a road accident in Bahapani village in Kabirdham district of Chhattisgarh on Monday.

The accident took place when a hurtling pickup truck veered off the road and plummeted into a 20-foot deep ravine. The accident resulted in the loss of 19 lives, with over 8 individuals sustaining severe injuries, four of whom are currently undergoing treatment at a specialized facility. Early reports suggest that the villagers boarded the vehicle from Semahara village and were en route to their destination around 2 PM.

Kawardha SP Abhishek Pallav informed the media that the death toll includes 18 women, three of whom were young girls along with a mother and her daughter. Emergency services promptly transported the injured to nearby medical facilities. However, the impact of the accident was so severe that 13 individuals tragically lost their lives at the scene.

Advertisement

Contradicting official accounts, local residents have raised serious concerns, asserting that the pickup truck was overloaded with between 30 to 35 passengers, casting doubts on the veracity of claims regarding brake failure. The villagers are questioning the sincerity of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and local police.

Expressing condolences, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a message shared on the social media platform X, conveyed his sympathies and wished for the speedy recovery of those injured. Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao stated, “The bus accident in Kawardha is deeply regrettable. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy. The local authorities are extending every possible assistance to the injured, and we fervently hope for their swift recovery.”

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed his profound sorrow, stating, “The news of the accident near Bahapani village in the Kukdur Thana area of Kabir Dham district, resulting in the tragic loss of 18 lives and injuries to 4, is deeply distressing. The district administration has been directed to ensure the provision of the best possible medical care to the injured. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the departed souls. We pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”