Absconding accused nabbed for stabbing of mother-daughter duos

A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman and her daughter in West Delhi on Monday. The accused was on the run after the incident.

The accused has been identified as Rahul, a resident of Tilak Nagar.

On July 30, the police received a call about the knife attack on Veena and her daughter Tanya by a man named Rahul at latter’s residence. Ever since, the accused remained absconding till the police arrested him from his hiding in a jungle near Tilak Nagar.

Advertisement

Investigation into the case revealed that Rahul was making advances towards Tanya of which she was uncomfortable. On the day of the incident, Tanya and her mother, Veena, visited Rahul at his residence to complain against his behaviour to his parents. However, when they confronted Rahul, he stabbed both of them at the instance of his mother, Pooja

A case in this regard was filed at Tilak Nagar police station under relevant sections of the BNS.

Vichitra Veer, Deputy Commissioner, West District said multiple teams including Special Staff, and Anti-Narcotics squads were formulated to nab the accused. The teams searched Kanwad camps, railway stations, taxi stands and bus stops were searched.

Friends and relatives of the accused were questioned to gather information about his whereabouts. Finally, the efforts paid off and the accused was located by the SHO and ACP Tilak Nagar, and he was apprehended from a jungle area near Santgarh Nala, Sapera Basti, Tilak Nagar, stated Veer.

The police have recovered the track pants that he wore during the incident. Additionally, other items related to the incident have been seized and further investigation into the matter is underway