With the colourful festival of Holi round the corner, and the festive fervour picking up, Tribes India has updated its attractive and wide variety of tribal products. Its catalogue, both in the physical network of outlets and the website, has been stacked up with products exclusive to the festival.

Colourful kurtas for men and women, waistcoats in different types of weaves and styles, sarees, dresses and stoles in various traditions such as Maheshwari, Chanderi, Bagh, Kantha, Bhandara, Tussar, Sambhalpuri and Ikat form a part of the Holi collection.

The collection also includes natural, herbal products such as organic gulal, organic soaps, shampoos, herbal oil packs. Sherbets, squashes, dry fruits such as cashew and varieties of honey form a part of this exclusive collection. Beautiful handcrafted bowls in the dokra craft tradition are also available for keeping organic colours and dry fruits and other snacks in.

The 130 Tribes India outlets and e-commerce platform (www.tribesindia.com) have been catering to different types of needs. An ideal one-stop destination, the Tribes India catalogue currently includes tribal products from across the country – both natural produce and handicrafts and handlooms reflecting the tribal ways of life.

From the natural and immunity-boosting tribal produce such as organic haldi, dry amla, wild honey, black pepper, ragi, triphala, and lentil mixes such as moong dal, urad dal, white beans, and dalia to artefacts such as paintings be it in the Warli style or Patachitras; from jewellery handcrafted in the Dokra style to bead necklaces from the Wancho and Konyak tribes of the North-East to the rich and vibrant textiles and silks, namely; from colourful puppets and children’s toys to traditional weaves such as Dongria shawls and Bodo weaves; from metal craft to bamboo products; all these can be sourced from Tribes India.

In line with its efforts to promote the livelihoods and empower tribals through marketing and development to tribal produce and products, TRIFED has been expanding its diverse and attractive range of products on sale in the Tribes India network.

These tribal products, both handcrafted items and organic produce form good gift options. They can be customised into attractive and customisable gift packs and hampers, depending on the requirements and budget. These gift hampers are packaged in premium organic, recyclable, sustainable packing material, designed by renowned designer Rina Dhaka exclusively for Tribes India, making them suitable for any occasion.

Do check out your nearest Tribes India outlet or Tribesindia.com as you prepare for the festival of colour and joy.