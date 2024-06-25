AAP to revamp organisational structure in Assam ahead of assembly elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has taken a significant step towards fortifying its presence in Assam by announcing an overhaul of its existing organisational structure as part of its preparations for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

In an official statement posted on its X handle, the AAP declared, “In view of the need to strengthen the party ahead of upcoming elections in Assam, we hereby dissolve the present organisation in the state of Assam with immediate effect.”

The decision underscores the party’s commitment to reinforcing its grassroots-level network and ensuring a robust electoral strategy.

Advertisement

Despite the dissolution of the current structure, key leadership positions will continue to be occupied on an interim basis. The party’s state president, state secretary, and state treasurer will continue to hold their posts until the new organisational framework is established. This continuity is intended to maintain stability during the transition period.

To oversee the restructuring process, the AAP has formed a working committee comprising prominent leaders who will spearhead the reorganisation efforts. The committee includes Dr. Bhaben Choudhury as the convenor, with Manoj Dhanowar serving as the co-convenor.

Other notable members of the committee are Rajiv Saikia, Mamun Imdadul Haque Chaudhary, Rishiraj Kaundinya, and Anurupa Dekaraja. The team is assigned the task of devising and implementing strategies to strengthen the party’s organisational capacity in Assam.

The dissolution and subsequent revamp of the AAP’s state structure in Assam highlight the party’s proactive approach to addressing the evolving political landscape.