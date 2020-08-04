The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to restructure its Delhi unit at Assembly, district, ward, polling station and booth level, senior party leader and minister Gopal Rai said, on Tuesday.

With an eye on 2022 municipal polls, the restructuring exercise is being undertaken by the ruling party in the national capital.

Rai, who is also the AAP’s Delhi convener, said the restructuring will begin from Wednesday and continue till August 20.

The party has decided to give new responsibilities to those who performed well in the Assembly elections held earlier this year, according to Rai.

“A 15-day restructuring exercise will start from Wednesday. The restructuring at district, Assembly, ward, polling station and booth level also aims to strengthen the organisation,” Rai was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

“We will review the works of our leaders at these five levels and then, the party will make a decision.Those who have done good work during the COVID-19 pandemic will also be considered for new responsibilities,” the AAP leader said.

The municipal elections will be held in 2022.

In 2017, the AAP lost the MCD elections. However, in the Assembly elections this year, the Aam Aadmi Party stormed to power after it grabbed 62 of the 70 seats, leaving just 8 for the BJP. The Congress was once again sent packing for a duck.