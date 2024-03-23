AAP to hold protests, candle march across Delhi on Sunday against Kejriwal’s arrest

The Aam Aadmi Party will stage protests across the city on Sunday against the arrest of the Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leader Sandeep Pathak said on Saturday.

According to Pathak, the people who were coming out on the streets against the arrest of Delhi CM and AAP will burn effigies and conduct candle marches in all the assembly constituencies of the national capital.

AAP leader Gopal Rai has said that everyone has to be a shield for Arvind Kejriwal and stand in his support, and further claimed that Kejriwal’s arrest will prove to be the last nail in removing the ruling dispensation from being in power at the Centre.

Advertisement

Pathak alleged that in the present times whoever speaks against the BJP and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government in Centre, the probe agencies like the ED and CBI are put against them.

He further claimed that the leaders of the opposition parties are being threatened and bullied, and alleged that the Modi government had already arrested senior AAP leaders including Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay SIngh, and now it has also arrested the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, he added.

He claimed that the people of Delhi are not happy with Kejriwal’s arrest and were protesting against the same, demanding release of their CM.

Pathak said that on the occasion of Holika Dahan on Sunday, the AAP will hold a candle march across all the 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi and burn effigies.

AAP leader Gopal Rai said that when the party leaders including Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Sanjay Singh were arrested, Kejriwal stood by as a shield, but now when Kejriwal has been sent behind the bars, all will have to become his protection cover.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, in support of the Delhi CM, the INDIA bloc staged a massive protest, and resolved to save democracy.

The leaders of the INDIA bloc along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gathered at the Shaheedi Park at ITO in Delhi. Mann said that Kejriwal has been sent to jail, but how will his thoughts be arrested.

The AAP has said that despite being stopped from protesting by the police, the AAP leaders sat on the road as a mark of protest.