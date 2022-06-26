AAP seeks end to ‘proxy rule’ in J&K

Seeking early restoration of democracy in J&K and holding early assembly polls, Harsh Dev Singh, former minister and senior AAP leader, on Sunday, said that the erstwhile state was being “illogically and illegitimately” deprived of popular government.

“A remote controlled system of governance could not be the solution for the woes and sufferings of the people of J&K. Its the local leaders and legislators who could better address the concerns of their people and bail them out from their sufferings and pains”, said Singh while addressing series of rallies in Chenani area of Udhampur.

Singh said “outside bureaucrats and New Delhi leaders, despite their best efforts could not be the substitute for legitimate, elected government which alone could address the peculiar problems of the new set up in J&K”.

While the unprecedented power cuts and drinking water scarcity have made lives of people a living hell, the proxy government imposed by the centre was acting as a mute spectator. No concrete measures were being taken to address the chaotic situation which has created massive resentment all over the UT. The situation was the same with regard to other departments including Health, Education, RDD where corruption was at its peak with no takers for the genuine concerns of the aggrieved masses.

Singh said inordinate delay in holding Assembly elections and continuing proxy rule was antithetical to democracy and amounted to subversion of the constitution.