AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Kumar Mittal, along with his family members, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed various topics related to education and development.

During his recent meeting with the Prime Minister, the AAP Rajya Sabha MP expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for his continued support to the education sector and also shared his appreciation for the government’s New Education Policy (NEP) initiative.

Dr Mittal, who is also the Chancellor of Lovely Professional University, shared his views on the importance of promoting research and innovation in higher education and strengthening the industry-academia collaboration to drive economic growth and development.

The AAP Rajya Sabha MP also mentioned how the University has been contributing to the national skill development mission by imparting industry-relevant education and training to its students.