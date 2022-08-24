AAP PAC passes resolution condemning misuse of ED-CBI 

The Aam Aadmi Party’s apex political organisation, the Political Affairs Committee met under chairmanship of AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday.

“Observing the recent developments in the country, the PAC passed a strong resolution condemning the misuse of ED-CBI and called out BJP’s attempts to poach AAP MLAs by offering them crores in cash,” the AAP said in a statement.

In this vein, the Delhi Chief Minister has also summoned the AAP Legislative Party for a meeting at 11AM tomorrow to determine the next steps that will be taken in this direction, the party said.

AAP PAC Member and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh informed that the PAC has noted with displeasure that “a bogus FIR was filed against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and a CBI raid was ordered against him; and that the PAC has reinforced its trust and confidence in the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, noting how the CBI failed to find anything against him in the raid”.

The CBI raided the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister’s residence and other locations in connection with alleged irregularities in the recently withdrawn Delhi Excise Policy on August 19.