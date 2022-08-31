AAP offers Himachal women empowerment as a poll promise

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced their fourth guarantee to the people of Himachal in Palampur on Wednesday. After the guarantee in education, health and an amount of Rs 1 crore to the families of the martyrs, the fourth guarantee targets women of the state and talks about women empowerment and making women self-reliant.

Manish Sisodia said after the formation of the AAP government, every woman above 18 years of age will get ‘Mahila Samman Rashi’ of Rs 1000 every month.

This is a guarantee of comfort for the women of Himachal, he claimed.

“There are many daughters who are studying in colleges and want to do a course along with studies, want to buy books but due to financial constraints, they are unable to ask for money. If these daughters get the money this will help them in fulfilling their aspirations,” he said.

“Many women who are unable to run their home due to inflation and their husband’s salary do not match the increasing expenses, this money will come handy to run their homes’, he said, adding that when money comes into the hands of elderly mothers, they will not have to look to others for their needs.

He said that giving one thousand rupees to women in Himachal would not only make them empowered but it would also make a big difference in the economy.

The buying power of women will increase and this money will go to the local markets, the country’s money will remain in the country, which will strengthen the economy.

However, other political parties questioned about the source of money for the scheme to which, he answered, that AAP has Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal’s model, where the public’s tax money is spent on the public. Good schools and hospitals are being provided, free travel for women in buses, Rs 1000 ‘Mahila Samman Rashi’ and free electricity are also given to Delhi residents, he added.

“Whereas there is another model of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which GST is also imposed even on necessary items like milk and curd. Tax is collected from people and the money is used to waive off lakhs and crores of loans of his friends,” he said taking a dig at PM.

“The Congress is over and the people are upset with the BJP, now the people of Himachal have an option,” he said, adding that the people of Himachal are now ready for change and this time by electing the Aam Aadmi Party, the people of Himachal will break the pride of the BJP.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that the Modi government is a government of ‘jumlas’ (gimmicks). “The PM had announced that Rs 15 lakh would come to the public account as soon as the BJP came to power, but it has not come till date,” he quipped.

Whatever the AAP announces and promises it is fulfilled, he asserted.