AAP not to contest Mayor elections in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday said that it has decided not to field its candidate in the upcoming MCD mayor election. In a press briefing, Delhi AAP president alleged “huge fraud and corruption” during the delimitation exercise, yet he added, the saffron party lost the Mayor election.

“BJP had stopped the MCD election earlier too…. Wards were shifted during delimitation…. There was huge fraud and corruption during the delimitation. Despite this, the BJP lost the election and the AAP formed the government…” Saurabh Bhardwaj said.

Even after this, the AAP leader added, “BJP councillors created a lot of drama in MCD meetings. After which we have decided that this time we will not field our candidate in the mayor election.”

Former CM and MLA from Kalakaji, Atishi said that the AAP will play the role of a strong opposition.

“The BJP did a lot of rigging during the MCD elections, but still it lost badly. Even after this, it did not stop, and all the councillors were poached,” Atishi, who also accompanied Bhardwaj during the presser, alleged.

“We don’t do the politics of sabotage and horse-trading, and this time we will not contest the MCD mayor election,” the former Delhi CM said.

Taking a swipe at the BJP’s double-engine government, Atishi said that the saffron party now should form a triple-engine government in the national capital and fulfill its poll promises without any excuses.

“Now BJP should form its triple-engine government and fulfill its promises made to the people of Delhi without any excuses,” she added.