AAP mocks at Punjab Congress protests against vigilance

While the Punjab Congress is staging a protest at the state Vigilance Bureau (VB) office against targeting its leaders in alleged corruption cases during their party’s regime in the state, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Monday, said the corrupt cannot evade the ongoing investigations under the Bhagwant Mann government.

Addressing a press conference here, party’s chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang advised Congress leaders to stand for the welfare of people rather than shielding their ‘venal’ leaders.

Lashing out at the Congress for holding a protest at Vigilance office, Kang denied allegations of vendetta politics levelled by the Congress and questioned Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring why all his leaders are afraid of the Vigilance Bureau.

“If they are innocent and have nothing to hide, why then are they running away from a fair probe? Face the equitable probe and prove their innocence in the Courts,” Kang said.

Giving the example of Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Kang said the Congress leaders should also face inquiry like him as he is innocent and not afraid of a fake case and truth will come out in the court soon.

He advised the Congress leaders to hold protests against rising inflations, corruption and drug mafia but not to save the corrupt leaders. The Mann Government is committed to eradicating corruption and all perpetrators of looting public money will be taken to task, the AAP leader said.

He said that leaders of the previous government were involved in various scams, corruption cases and that now an honest government led by CM Mann is ruling the state, nefarious leaders are petrified that they will be punished for their sins and looting Punjabis.

“If the Mann Government examines the files of Food and Supply, or Transport or Mining Departments, the names of Congress leaders including Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Balbir Sidhu and other leaders are being cropped in it. The investigations in various scams that occurred in the previous government are underway and all will get punishment,” Kang said.

He said that an investigation in the Rs 150 crore scam in agriculture is also going on and it is the responsibility of the AAP government to bring out the truth in front of people and give punishment to corrupt people.

Kang also accused former Jails Minister and Congress MLA Sukhjinder Randhawa of giving “VVIP treatment” inside the Ropar Central Jail to gangster Mukhtar Ansari during the previous Congress government after a fake FIR was registered against him in Mohali to bring him to Punjab from Uttar Pradesh.

Taking a dig at Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi, he said the former CM has been ‘hiding’ in foreign after being involved in illegal mining during his tenure.