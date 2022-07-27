AAP member Sanjay Singh suspended for a week from RS

AAP member Sanjay Singh was suspended from the Rajya Sabhafor a week on Wednesday for disrupting the House proceedings and showing utter disregard by “throwing paper on the Chair” a day ago during proceedings of the House.

With Singh, now 20 members from the opposition have been suspended in the Upper House for disrupting proceedings. This is the highest number of single-batch suspensions in the Upper House.

“AAP leader Sanjay Singh is being suspended from the House for the remaining part of this week for disrupting House proceedings on Tuesday and showing disregard to the chair,” said Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh.

Singh was suspended for continuously shouting slogans from the well of the house and throwing paper towards the Chair.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan moved a motion to suspend Singh when the House proceedings resumed at 12 noon which was adopted by a voice vote.

As Singh did not leave the House after suspension, deputy chairman Harivansh adjourned the House for 15 minutes. When the Rajya Sabha resumed once again, the deputy chairman requested Singh to leave the House and after a failed request, the deputy chairman adjourned the House till 2 p.m.

On Tuesday, 19 Opposition MPs were suspended from the House for this week for repeatedly disrupting proceedings.

In November last year, 12 Opposition MPs were suspended for the entire Winter Session for the ruckus they had created during the Monsoon Session over the farm bills.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said that the opposition will submit a request to the Speaker of Lok Sabha and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha to rescind the suspension of the members who raised their voices against the price rise.

(With inputs from agencies)