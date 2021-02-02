The Aam Aadmi Party has started its preparation for the Uttarakhand assembly polls by launching a massive membership drive in the hill state from Monday.

The 45- campaign aims at expanding the active party workers in every nook and corner of Uttarakhand. State assembly election is slated early next year in Uttarakhand.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was especially in Dehradun on Monday to launch the campaign, ‘Uttarakhand Main Bhi Kejriwal.’

Manish Sisodia said, “Under the campaign 70 video-vans will travel in different parts of Uttarakhand, for the next 45 days, and during this time 6500 public meetings will be organized.”

AAP claims that presently there are 10,000 active members of the party in Uttarakhand and under the drive the aim is to take the tally of active members to one lakh.