AAP Govt has totally neglected people of Delhi: Devender Yadav

Stepping up his attack, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Tuesday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has totally “neglected” the people of the national capital.

He also accused the city government of trying to save Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by using the official machinery.

Attacking the AAP government, the Delhi Congress president said, “The AAP government is trying to save Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by using the official machinery. It has totally neglected the people of Delhi.”

Advertisement

He asserted that “had the official machinery been used for the welfare of the people, and presented the case objectively and forcefully before the courts, the demolition drive in Delhi could have been averted, thereby safeguarding the houses and livelihood of the people.”

Referring to the previous Congress government at the Centre, the Delhi Congress chief said, “When Congress was in power at the Centre, the UPA (United Progressive Alliance) government had passed a Special Law to protect the slum clusters so as to ensure that the slums would not be demolished without making alternate arrangements for their relocation, which not only saved the dwelling units of the poor, but also their livelihood.”

“The DDA (Delhi Development Authority) has been carrying out indiscriminate demolition of the houses of the poor people at Khyber Pass, Civil Lines, vegetable and fruit shops near the Railway Post office at Barapullah drains, but the AAP government and MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) have made no effort to stop these demolitions,” Yadav said.