AAP Govt distributing fake medicines in Mohalla Clinics: Bansuri Swaraj

BJP leader and party candidate from the New Delhi Lok Sabha parliamentary seat Bansuri Swaraj, on Sunday, alleged that the AAP Government is distributing fake medicines through Mohalla Clinics.

Alleging pathetic conditions in the Mohalla Clinics in the city, Swaraj said, “Fake medicines are being distributed in Mohalla Clinics, and administrative staff treat patients.”

“On the one side, PM Modi distributes quality and less expensive medicines in Janaushadhi Kendra, while on the other, the AAP Government distributes fake medicines in the Mohalla Clinics. Doctors don’t treat patients in the Mohalla Clinics but the administrative staff looks after patients. This is what their Delhi Model is,” she said while addressing a gathering here.

“On one side, BJP delivers tap water connection in every house, whereas AAP commits Jal Board scam…I want to tell you whole of the Delhi is pissed off due to Kejriwal’s corruption but he was busy enjoying his power and scams. Today, AAP is doing a drama of sympathy and the people of Delhi can understand it very well,” she added.

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in Delhi in a single phase on May 25. The BJP had won all seven seats in both the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.