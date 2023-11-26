AAP gives slogan of ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Naujawan’ on occasion of party’s Foundation Day

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday gave the slogan of ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Naujawan’ on the occasion of the party’s 12th Foundation Day.

In a post on X in Hindi, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said: “Aam Aadmi Party is a party of youth. Youths the future of the country. The youth have to take charge of the country.”

“Today, on the occasion of its 12th Foundation Day, the Aam Aadmi Party gives the slogan – Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Naujawan,” he added.

