Follow Us:
  1. Home / India / AAP fields two Padma Shree awardees for Rajya Sabha polls from Punjab

AAP fields two Padma Shree awardees for Rajya Sabha polls from Punjab

The AAP has fielded environmental activist Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal and businessman-turned-philanthropist Vikramjit Singh Sahney for the Rajya Sabha polls from Punjab.

SNS | May 29, 2022 9:14 am

Aam Admi Party (AAP) on Saturday nominated two Padma Shree awardees as candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls.

The AAP has fielded environmental activist Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal and businessman-turned-philanthropist Vikramjit Singh Sahney for the Rajya Sabha polls from Punjab.
Taking to Twitter, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “I am very happy to inform you that the Aam Aadmi Party is nominating two Padma Shri awardees as members of the Rajya Sabha… one environment lover Padma Shri Sant Balbir Singh Sinchewal, the other Padma Vikramjit Singh Sahni related to Punjabi culture. … my best wishes to both.”


The term of two Rajya Sabha members from Punjab, Ambika Soni (Congress) and Balwinder Singh Bhunder (Shiromani Akali Dal) is coming to an end on July 4.
TAGS :

Related Latest News

RS Polls: Suspense still continues over fate of Union minister RCP Singh
SAD cites Punjab schools' feat at NAS 2021 to downplay AAP model
RCP Singh urgently needs RS berth to save his ministerial post as party remains silent over his candidature