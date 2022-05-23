AAP to contest all seats in upcoming J&K assembly elections

Buoyed by the big win in Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to field its candidates in all the constituencies across Jammu and Kashmir in the upcoming assembly elections.

This was announced on Monday at the first-ever convention of the AAP in south Kashmir’s Kulgam by Imran Hussain, Delhi’s cabinet minister, who is in charge of elections in Kashmir. He said the AAP has decided to fight the upcoming assembly elections from all the constituencies.

Imran Hussain was accorded a warm reception at the Srinagar Airport on his arrival in the morning. He drove straight to Kulgam to participate in the party convention.

In a bid to strengthen its base in the Valley, the AAP, on Tuesday, is going to hold its convention in Srinagar where Imran Hussain will interact with party activists and prominent people.

Punjab’s minister for jails, Harjot Singh Bains, who is the party in charge of elections in Jammu division, returned after spending two days with party activists in Jammu where he discussed the strategy for the upcoming elections.

Harjot disclosed that several former legislators and prominent activists of the BJP, the Congress, and other parties were in touch with him and might join AAP. The Punjab minister led a Tiranga Yatra here against drug abuse. He also visited the family of the Kashmiri Pandit employee, Rahul Bhat, who was recently killed by terrorists in Budgam.