AAP complains BJP’s campaign of calumny to ECI

An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) delegation led by Lok Sabha MP Raghav Chadha lodged a complaint against the BJP with the Election Commission India (ECI) for allegedly running a campaign of calumny against party’s convenor Arvind Kejriwal on social media.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Chadha his party requested the ECI to take action against the ruling party at the Centre for violation of the laws including ‘Representation of People Act, Sections of the IPC and the Information IT Act. He hoped the ECI would take cognisance and initiate probe into the matter.

The AAP said the BJP was indulging in character assassination of Kejriwal in a bid to woo the voters away from it in the polls currently underway in five states. The party said it would file a detailed complaint against the saffron party in the ECI.

Drawing the attention of the public towards the “derogatory and defamatory” posts on its official social media accounts and those of its office-bearers, Chadha claimed that the BJP was trying to damage the image of the Delhi chief minister.

“BJP is continuously running a very defamatory, derogatory, vilification campaign against CM Arvind Kejriwal through social media handles,” he had said while addressing the media. The AAP leader added that these acts of the BJP were “weakening the idea of free and fair election” in the country.