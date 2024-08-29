AAP campaign based on corruption, commission and cheating: Delhi Congress chief

Criticising the Aam Aadmi Party’s campaign “Apka Vidhayak-Apke Dwar”, scheduled to start on September 1, the Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav alleged that it is based on corruption, commission and cheating.

Addressing a press conference at Rajiv Bhawan, Yadav said about 17-18 AAP MLAs, including the chief minister, deputy chief minister, and a minister had been in and out of jail on various corruption and other charges. The MLAs will have no answer to the allegation of AAP’s misgovernance while meeting the people.

Drawing a parallel with the earlier Congress government, Yadav said Sheila Dikshit had made Delhi a world-class city during her 15-year tenure, but the AAP has ruined it in 11 years through corruption.

He alleged there was huge corruption in the dealings of the Kejriwal Government and it was evident from the fact that 11 CAG reports have not yet been tabled in the Delhi Assembly, which includes the liquor scam audit. Further 37 deaths have been reported this year due to waterlogging, but the government is silent on the issue, Yadav added.

Yadav further said that when the AAP MLAs meet the people door-to-door, they will have to answer why the 11 CAG reports have not been made public; and why 37 deaths happened due to water-logging and electrocution this monsoon, including a mother and child and three UPSC aspirants; why severe water shortage during summer and frequent rise in the power tariffs; why the education and health sectors were in a mess.