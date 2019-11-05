The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lashed out at Delhi Police on Tuesday, accusing them of having been turned out into a political entity that works like an ‘armed wing of BJP’.

Hundreds of police personnel staged protests outside the Police Head Quarters (PHQ) in the heart of the national capital on Tuesday.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj who is also a lawyer by profession, alleged that BJP has emboldened Delhi Police so much that ‘we are living in a Police state’.

“The Police is least concerned about basic law and order issues in Delhi. Police officers are so arrogant. Delhi Police has been converted into political entity and works like an armed wing of the BJP,” Bhardwaj said in a tweet.

Tagging an old video in which a Sikh man was brutally beaten up by the Delhi Police personnel, in a tweet Bhardwaj wished that the Advocates Bar Association should have taken stand for the rights of the common man. “It’s never late to do the right thing,” he added.

His comment came amid an unprecedented stand-off between lawyers and police in the capital after violence over a parking dispute in the Tis Hazari court complex on Saturday.

The AAP-led Delhi government has been accusing the Delhi Police, which comes under Union home Ministry, of not being able to manage the law and order situation in the city.

On Saturday a violence broke out at the Tis Hazari Court premises. There was scuffle in between the police and advocates on a minor parking issue leading to firing in the court premises leaving one advocate with bullet injury while many others with minor injuries.