AAP alleges connection between South lobby and BJP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that there is a connection between the South Lobby of liquor traders related to the alleged excise policy scam and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing a press conference here, senior AAP leader and Minister Atishi challenged the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to probe the alleged connections between the south lobby and the BJP.

The AAP has claimed that it has now been surfaced that Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy (MSR), whose son Raghav Magunta Reddy, the man who was arrested by the probe agency with regard to the liquor case, has joined BJP’s ally TDP and MSR has been fielded in the Lok Sabha elections on the TDP ticket.

The AAP leader further alleged that another South Lobby person Sarath Reddy through whom electoral bonds of Rs 55 crore were donated to the BJP.

The AAP leaders have claimed that their party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was put under arrest on the basis of four statements including those of Magunta.

Atishi alleged that the ED kept pushing the witness until they made a statement against Arvind Kejriwal, and also did the same to the father-son duo, as Raghav Magunta was kept in custody for five months, and as soon as they broke down and gave statements against Kejriwal, Raghav got bail.

She further claimed that the federal probe agency ‘tortures’ the witness until they give a statement against Delhi CM, and later when they give a suitable statement, the questioning is stopped, and the last statement taken is put on record as part of the probe, she alleged.

She claimed that whatever has been going around in connection with the alleged liquor policy probe is being done to attack the AAP, its convener Arvind Kejriwal, and topple the elected government in Delhi, and ultimately to not let Kejriwal and his party to campaign for the LS polls.

Speaking on AAP leader Kailash Gahlot being summoned and called for questioning by the federal probe agency on Saturday, Atishi said that no one knows tomorrow they can call her for questioning and then the agency may also summon Saurabh Bharadwaj.

She further alleged that in future central agencies could make false cases against the AAP MLAs and ministers and book all of them, as all this is a part of the conspiracy against the AAP.

Atishi further claimed that the entire sequence of events including the arrest of Delhi CM is a conspiracy to topple the Delhi government.

The senior AAP leader further claimed that the BJP has now seen that they cannot defeat Kejriwal and AAP in Delhi, and this is the reason they are trying to conspire to destabilise the Kejriwal government.

She further said that Kejriwal’s arrest is an assault on democracy and the INDIA bloc has opposed the same.