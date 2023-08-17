A vindictive CPIM questions Kerala Congress MLA’s IT return

A day after Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan said he will not run away from the allegations levelled against him and that he would not take a step back even if the LDF Government in Kerala continues its witch-hunt against him, the CPI-M on Thursday made serious allegations against the MLA.

Party’s M Ernakulam district secretary CN Mohanan alleged that the income tax return filed by Mathew Kuzhalnathan was false and the real income was concealed by him. CN Mohanan said Kuzhalnadan was running a resort at a property where such commercial establishments are prohibited by law

“Kuzhalnadan’s claim that the property is a guest house is false. There is proof that the building on his land is indeed a resort when the permit only allowed them to build a house,” Mohanan told media persons in Kochi on Thursday.

He alleged that the resort at Chinnakkanal in Idukki was still accepting bookings from customers.

Mohanan also released documents that purported to prove that Mathew Kuzhalnadan evaded tax by undervaluing a property at Chinnakanal in Idukki. He alleged that Kuzhalnadan and his wife earned Rs 30.5 crore as self-made wealth from 2016 to 2021. In the election affidavit submitted to the Election commission, he has shown his property value as Rs 95,86,000, but has earned property 30 times more than what was disclosed, Mohanan alleged .

His earnings are 30 times more than his disclosed income, he added.

Responding to Kuzhalnadan’s allegation that he along with his partners bought the property at Chinnakanal in Idukki district, Mohanan said the others were his benamis.

The CPI-M leader said Mathew Kuzhalnadan has acquired 24 per cent share in Career House abroad. He pointed out that this is five times more than the prescribed limit. An average person can invest abroad equivalent to 2.5 lakh US dollars.

Mohanan also expressed doubt whether Kuzhalnadan has been given permission to invest abroad.

Meanwhile, Muvattupuzha taluk surveyor has served a notice to Mathew Kuzhalnadan to cooperate with measuring his property in Kadavur where his ancestral house is situated. The action comes in the wake of a complaint filed with the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) that the house was built by levelling the land illegally.

Mathew Kuzhalnadan, against whom the CPI-M has raised allegations of illegal financial dealings and tax evasion, said on Wednesday that the left party is welcome to conduct investigation by any agency, including a direct inquiry by the party, into his law firm’s tax payments and other financial dealings. In the same vein, he challenged T Veena, daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, to come out with tax details of her firm, Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd.