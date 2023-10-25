A nation can become strong and capable only through cultured education: Yogi Adityanath

Stating that for a nation to attain strength, it must prioritize developing its capabilities, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized that nurturing a refined and ‘cultured education system’ is essential for building a capable society.

Education, he stressed, serves as a potent instrument for instilling self-discipline, fostering a profound sense of connection, and nurturing unwavering dedication in each individual towards the nation’s welfare.

The Chief Minister was addressing the inauguration ceremony of Smart Classes and ICT (Information and Communication) Labs in 64 block resource centers of 1086 council schools in Gorakhpur division (Deoria, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, and Maharajganj districts) on Wednesday.

This special occasion also marked the commencement of tablet distribution to 14,360 primary and composite school teachers, the introduction of Wonder Boxes to 3,780 co-located Anganwadi centers, and the provision of 1,980 assistive devices to support 1,207 disabled children.

The Chief Minister stressed the profound impact of education on the character of individuals, society, and the nation. “The foundation for a robust nation is laid by the tireless efforts of teachers.”

He underlined that teachers possess the potential to rapidly elevate the nation to new heights. Referring to ideal gurus like Guru Vashishtha, Vishwamitra, Sandipani, and Chanakya, the Chief Minister highlighted their pivotal role in shaping extraordinary figures such as Shri Ram, Shri Krishna, and Chandragupta. He urged teachers to take inspiration from these gurus.

The Chief Minister noted that the most significant accomplishment for a teacher is when they empower their students, making them competent and instilling in them a deep sense of dedication to the nation.

He emphasized the importance of self-evaluation for everyone. Failing to assess one’s actions amounts to a betrayal not just to oneself but also to society and the nation, he noted.

Referring to the transformation in the Basic Education Department over the past six years, CM Yogi remarked that the department is continuously evolving and improving.

He encouraged healthy competition among teachers through their active participation in various programs. By engaging with all department-related initiatives, teachers can collectively achieve better results.

He urged teachers to evaluate their work regularly, ranging from daily and weekly assessments to fortnightly, monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and annual evaluations.

The Chief Minister suggested that in places where Operation Kayakalp hasn’t yet reached, teachers can seek support from public representatives, village panchayats, or former students.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need for teachers to stay updated with evolving technology in a changing environment.

The distribution of tablets is a step in this direction, helping teachers become technologically competent and guide the upcoming generation effectively. “The government is playing its role in this by establishing smart classes, ICT labs, and distributing tablets,” Yogi said.