A day before polls, Delhi police registers FIR against CM Atishi for ‘MCC violation’

With less than 24 hours to go for the Assembly elections, Delhi Police Tuesday filed an FIR against Chief Minister Atishi for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct.

According to the police, Atishi, who is also the AAP candidate from Kalkaji Assembly constituency, was found at Fateh Singh Marg with 50-70 people and 10 vehicles. She was asked to vacate the area given the silence period, and a case was registered at Govindpuri Police Station under several sections.

“On 4/2/25 at 12:30 am, an AAP candidate from Kalkaji (AC-51) with 50-70 people & 10 vehicles was found at Fateh Singh Marg. Police instructed them to vacate due to MCC. On a complaint by FST, a case u/s 223 BNS & 126 RP Act is regtd at PS Govindpuri,” the police said.

Following the complaint, the CM slammed the Election Commission of India saying that members of BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri’s family were openly violating the MCC and when she filed a complaint and called the police, they filed a case against her.

“The Election Commission is also amazing! Ramesh Bidhuri ji’s family members are openly violating the code of conduct. No action is being taken against them. I filed a complaint and called the police and @ECISVEEP, and they filed a case against me!,” Atishi said in a post on X.

She also questioned Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, asking “How much will you ruin the electoral process.”

Reacting to the FIR against Atishi, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the poll panel filed a case against the Delhi CM after she complained about the open hooliganism.

“So now this is the official stand of Delhi Police and Election Commission-The “job” of the Delhi Police and the Election Commission is to indulge in hooliganism against the Aam Aadmi Party, protect the hooliganism of the BJP, and distribute liquor, money and goods. If anyone stops them from doing this “work”, a case will be filed against him for obstructing the “work” of the police and the Election Commission,” the AAP chief added.