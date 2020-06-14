Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday mourns the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput by saying, “a bright young actor gone too soon.”

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput who is famous for his role in former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni’s biopic commits suicide earlier in the day.

Not only the Bollywood, but the personalities from politics and sports arena also mourned the actor’s death.

“Sushant Singh Rajput…a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti,” PM Modi tweeted.

Union Minister Smriti Irani and Ravi Shankar Prasad among others also paid tributes to the actor on Twitter.

“I have no words , no understanding of why you left the way you did. From a bright young kid who came to Balaji to a star who made the Nation swoon.. you had come a long way and had many more miles to go. You will be missed #SushantSinghRajput gone too soon ..” said Smriti Irani.

“Shocked to learn that super talented actor #SushantSinghRajput is no more. He was from my city Patna. Remember meeting him in Rashtrapati Bhawan during oath taking ceremony last year. He had told me that his family lived in Rajiv Nagar,Patna. He had miles to go. He left too soon,” Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

The actor was 34 years old and has given outstanding performance in movies like MS Dhoni, Chhichhore, Kedarnath, PK, Kai Po Che, Shuddh Desi Romance and many others.