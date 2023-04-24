95% of Indians aware of PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat programme

More than 95 per cent of the country’s population is aware of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’. According to data, 23 crore people in the country regularly watch the programme.

As per the data collected from North-West, and East-South regions in the survey, 17.6 per cent of the population of the country listens to the Mann Ki Baat programmes on the radio. The 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat is going to happen next Sunday.

More than 100 crore people have heard it at least once, while 23 crore are regular listeners of the monthly radio broadcast, said IIM-Rohtak on Monday.

The survey conducted by Prasar Bharati states that around 96 per cent of people are aware of Mann Ki Baat and 41 crore people have the scope to convert from occasional viewers to regular viewers. It also said that 73 percent of the 10,003 people surveyed felt optimistic about the functioning of the government and the progress of the country. As per the survey, 55 percent affirm being a responsible citizen of the country.

“63 per cent feel that their attitude towards the government has become positive, 59 percent feel that their trust in the government has increased, 58 percent express that their living conditions have improved and 73 percent feel optimistic about the functioning of the NDA and the progress of the country,” it said.

62 per cent of those aged 19-34 said they preferred television, compared to 3.2 percent of those over the age of 60.

According to the survey, the most liked features in the program are “the leader is knowledgeable”, “establishes an emotional connect with the audience”, “the leader is powerful and decisive”, and “has an empathic and empathetic approach”. and “interacts directly” with and guides the citizens.